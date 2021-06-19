Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Punjab’s recovery rate rises to 95.8%
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Punjab’s recovery rate rises to 95.8%

Punjab on Friday recorded 626 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its tally to 5,91,168, while 35 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,771, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Covid-19: Punjab’s recovery rate rises to 95.8%

Punjab on Friday recorded 626 fresh Covid-19 cases that took its tally to 5,91,168, while 35 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,771, according to a medical bulletin.

As many as 1,229 more patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of cured people to 5,66,568, it added.

With this, the recovery rate has risen to 95.8%. It had plunged to 80% during the peak of second wave in the second week of May.

On Friday, Jalandhar reported 70 fresh cases, followed by 67 in Ludhiana and 63 in Bathinda, the bulletin said. The latest fatalities were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana, it said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Punjab dropped to 8,829 from 9,479 on Thursday. There are 170 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 460 critical patients and 2,062 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. So far, 1,03,01,323 samples have been collected for testing in the state, and positivity rate stands at 1.12%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP