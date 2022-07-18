Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months

With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity’s active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months.

As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity’s total to over 200 for the second consecutive day.

The day before, their case count was 88, 63 and 65, respectively, which had pushed the active cases past the 1,000 mark.

Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula. (HT)

The people found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 61, Attawa, Burail, Daria, Dhanas, Faidan, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan and Ram Darbar.