Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity’s active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months.
As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity’s total to over 200 for the second consecutive day.
The day before, their case count was 88, 63 and 65, respectively, which had pushed the active cases past the 1,000 mark.
Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
The people found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 61, Attawa, Burail, Daria, Dhanas, Faidan, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan and Ram Darbar.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
-
ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations in April and May.
-
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
-
Three Bhuppi Rana aides nabbed after shootout in Zirakpur
District police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Sunday night. Gunshots were exchanged between the police and gangsters after the latter opened fire. One of the three men arrested, Ranvir of Barwala, Haryana, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. The other accused were identified as Ashish Rana and Vishal.
-
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened after heavy rain
Amid heavy rainfall on Saturday night, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened as its water level approached the danger mark of 1,163 feet. While during light rain, the forestation around the lake stops the water midway, heavy rain over 50 mm leads to the water entering the lake and causing its level to rise, officials said. The minimum temperature also dipped from 26.4C to 24.3C.
