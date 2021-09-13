Covid: Elderly woman dies in Chandigarh

An 80-year-old woman from Sector 20 died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday. Apart from this, five new cases were reported from Manimajra and Sector 30.

The tricity’s total stood at seven, as Mohali district reported two cases while no new case surfaced in Panchkula.

The active caseload stands at 88, with 43 patients in Mohali, 30 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. While recovery rate is above 98% across all three areas, daily positivity rate was recorded below 0.23%.

Chandigarh has reported 65,154 cases, of which 64,307 have been cured and 817 people have died. In Panchkula, 30,701 have tested positive, 30,309 have recovered and 377 have died. In Mohali, 68,665 cases have surfaced, 67,562 have been discharged and 1,060 have died.