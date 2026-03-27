Covid-era govt fund siphoning: Kashmir EOW conducts searches in Srinagar, Budgam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch J&K on Thursday conducted searches in Srinagar and Budgam in connection with the alleged siphoning of government funds during Covid-19, in which two persons, including a state award-winning journalist, are allegedly involved. On the basis of findings a case under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC, read with section 66-D of the IT Act, was registered at police station economic offences wing, Srinagar, a senior spokesperson said. (File)

Journalist Emad Makdoomi, who received the outstanding media person award from the lieutenant governor-led administration in J&K on Republic Day, 2023, along with another person, Vikar Ahmad Bhat, has said to have allegedly obtained obtained huge amounts fraudulently, including funds from the office of the deputy commissioner, Anantnag, by impersonating government officials and issued fake allotment orders of various departments and institutions after Covid-19 outbreak in J&K.

The case was initiated based on a written complaint submitted by M/s Sanjay Trading Company, Najafgarh, New Delhi, alleging that Emad Muzafar Makdoomi, alias Imran Shah, a resident of Bismillah Colony Peerbagh, and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of LD Colony Sanatnagar, induced the firm on the pretext of procuring medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), conducted the house searches at three different locations in the districts of Srinagar and Budgam in connection with an FIR . “The house searches conducted today are aimed at securing further evidence, including digital records and financial documents. Further investigation is underway,” said a spokesperson of Crime Branch in a statement.

On the basis of findings a case under sections of 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B IPC, read with section 66-D of the IT Act, was registered at police station economic offences wing, Srinagar, the spokesperson added.

“A preliminary probe revealed that the accused persons, through deceitful means, fraudulently obtained huge amounts, including funds from the office of the deputy commissioner, Anantnag. They also attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from Government Medical College, Srinagar,” the statement said.

They allegedly impersonated government officials, posing as delegates and OSD (Supplies), and issued fake allotment orders of various departments and institutions. “They further created fake email IDs of the complainant firm and opened fraudulent bank accounts in its name to divert payments,” the spokesperson said.

Attempts by HT to reach out to the accused for a response failed.