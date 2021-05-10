Covid-negative report must for tourists headed for Spiti valley

With the onset of the tourist season, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has made testing for Covid-19 compulsory for visitors, including labourers, headed for Spiti valley.

A testing centre was set up at the inspection hut of the department of hydropower at Hurling, the entry point for Spiti valley, on Sunday in view of the limited medical facilities in the tribal region. Over the past two weeks, 46 Covid cases have been reported in Spiti.

Also read: After the second wave, decoding the government’s economic plan

“This system has been introduced so that the tracing of people coming from outside is done and the infection does not spread further in villages,” additional district magistrate Gian Sagar said at the valley headquarters in Kaza.

The health department is carrying out the test from 8am to 8pm. “Repair and restoration work is carried out in the valley only in summer as it is snow-bound for six months. Labourers from other parts of the state visiting the valley for work will have to bring certificates from their panchayats,” he said.

A total of 17 samples were collected in Spiti on Sunday and put through the rapid antigen test. All samples tested negative for coronavirus.

The total number of people who tested positive in Spiti is 651 and of them, 611 have recovered so far. At present, the active case count is 37. Block medical officer Tenzin Norbu said that nine patients recovered on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fresh restrictions to the contain the pandemic came into force with the government suspending public transport and allowing shops to be open only for three hours. There is no restriction on private vehicles being used for emergencies or people visiting centres for testing.