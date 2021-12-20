Covovax trials: PGIMER Chandigarh invites volunteers from 2-6 age group

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will reopen registrations for children aged between two and six from December 20 for volunteering in the second and third phases of trials for Covovax, a vaccine against Covid-19 for children.

The institute has already conducted trials for the seven to 17 age group by inoculating 10 children and found the vaccine completely safe for children.

Covovax, which is primarily developed by US firm, Novavax Inc, will be mass produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), mainly for the below 18 age group. PGIMER is among the 10 institutes that are conducting the trials on the vaccine, which is aimed at checking its safety and immune response.

The institute aims to immunise around 100 children, with two doses of 0.5 ml each, on Day 1 and Day 22 respectively.

“In the previous trials, all children were kept under observation for 30 minutes after inoculation and didn’t suffer any side effects. We continue to monitor their health and are conducting blood tests to determine the vaccine’s efficacy. The SII and Union government have concluded that the vaccine is safe, so we will now begin trials for children below the age of seven,” said Dr Madhu Gupta, professor, Community Medicine and School of Public Health, and principal investigator of the project.

After administering both doses, the children will be screened and results will be studied for six months, following which the institute will submit its findings to the SII and government of India.

While inviting participants for the trials, the PGIMER authorities said, “Parents of healthy children, aged between two and six, who want their children to participate in the trials, can fill the consent form and send it to the institute through email, text message or telephone numbers. The consent form is available at https://tinyurl.com/ds9fe9h5 and can be sent to covovax2021@gmail.com or 734-766-5382 or 734-766-5383. The registration will begin on December 20.”