Crackdown on Amritpal: Rain fails to deter Sikh protesters, travel woes mount on manic Monday

Heavy rain notwithstanding, Sikh protesters refused to budge from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Chowk in Sohana where they continued to demonstrate for the third successive day, even as regular traffic resumed on Monday, exacerbating commuters’ troubles.

Sikh protesters wielding arms at Sohana Chowk, where they also pitched a tent in the middle of the intersection on the third day of the blockade. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Refusing to vacate the protest site until they get a report on the whereabouts of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, who were arrested by Punjab Police on Saturday, protesters instead pitched a temporary tent right in the middle of the intersection.

Protesters also exchanged heated words with senior officers of the Mohali police after they were stopped from erecting permanent tents, similar to those set up at YPS Chowk, where the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been demonstrating since January 7 for release of Sikh prisoners.

Brandishing sharp-edged weapons, including swords, spears and axes, protesters maintained their presence at the site, subjecting commuters, especially office-goers returning to work after the weekend, to immense misery.

Even those citing emergencies were not allowed to pass through the barricades, manned by the armed Sikh protesters, while police continued to be a mute spectator.

“It is shocking to see armed protesters brazenly stopping commuters. I had to drop my cousin at the airport, but despite the police presence, the protesters, brandishing swords, refused me passage. Police have completely failed in maintaining law and order,” said Sahil Dhawan, a commuter who got involved in a wrangle with the protesters.

Arterial roads clogged

A vital intersection on the Airport Road, Sohana Chowk has been blocked on all four sides by the protesters, bringing traffic on arterial roads to a complete halt and forcing commuters to take long detours.

Chaos was the order of the day on Monday as incessant rain further slowed down traffic, leading to serpentine queues on main and ancillary roads in the adjacent sectors, including Sectors 68, 69, 70, 71, 78 and 79.

Many lost their way due to diversions from Airport Road. Suspension of mobile internet added to their hardship, as Google Maps navigation remained inaccessible, forcing commuters to ask for directions, further arresting traffic movement. Absence of police personnel to manage the traffic compounded the disarray.

Sukhdev Singh Patwari, councillor of Ward Number 34, the area of the protest, said. “First, the protesters blocked the area around YPS School and now they have blocked Sohana Chowk. Protesters blatantly carrying weapons and riding horses on roads is causing fear among the residents.”

“Why are protesters putting commuters to inconvenience? Sohana Chowk is a major traffic lifeline not only for city residents but also for people heading from other parts of Punjab towards the airport,” he added.

As traffic swelled in the evening, post office hours, the snarls worsened, especially around Radha Soami Chowk where traffic heading to Airport Road was diverted.

Shopkeepers also suffering

The blockade at Sohana Chowk has also hit the business of shops located on Sohana-Sirhind Road near the protest site.

The owner of a nearby sweets shop said, “Earlier, commuters would stop for a snack at my shop. But now, even regular customers are hesitant to visit, as armed men are manning barricades close by.”

Several traders have also downed their shutters amid the brewing tension and absence of mobile internet for digital payments.

Police deployment scaled up

While the number of protesters remained almost the same as the past two days, the deployment of local police, along with Rapid Action Force, Anti-Riot Police and commandos of Punjab Police, was scaled up not only at Sohana Chowk but also near YPS Chowk.

Arpit Shukla, ADGP (law and Order), Punjab, also chaired a meeting with senior police and administrative officers in Mohali on Monday.

“The situation was reviewed and all possible steps were discussed with the chief minister’s office (CMO). We don’t want to do anything in haste that may lead to collateral damage, but planning for appropriate action is underway,” said a senior officer.

With panic gripping residents of adjacent sectors, the administration is also trying to hold talks with the protesters. “We are trying to negotiate with the protesters and are making all possible efforts to end the protest, while also coordinating with police to ensure law and order here,” said deputy commissioner Aashika Jain

SSP Sandeep Garg said adequate force had been deployed to ensure safety of residents and police were also trying to convince the protesters to lift the blockade.

A plea against the blockade by Sikh protesters at YPS Chowk is set to come up before the Punjab and Haryana high court on March 22 when the police have been directed to submit a status report.

