Crackdown on drugs: 2 traffickers’ houses demolished in Sangrur

The Sangrur police, acting on administrative orders, demolished two houses in Ram Basti on Tuesday, targeting individuals with extensive drug trafficking records. The targeted individuals were not present during the demolition. This is part of the Punjab government’s “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” (war against drugs) mission. Under the Punjab government’s “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” (war against drugs) mission, the Sangrur police, acting on administrative orders, demolished two houses in Ram Basti on Tuesday, targeting individuals with extensive drug trafficking records. (HT Photo)

The operation focused on properties allegedly built through illegal encroachment. The first demolished residence belonged to Rajpal Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, a couple with a combined total of 11 FIRs registered against them. Rajpal Singh faces seven cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while Rajwinder Kaur has four. The second house razed belonged to Lakhwinder Kaur, also known as Lakho, who has four NDPS cases registered against her.

According to the SSP of Sangrur, Sartaj Singh Chahal, the individuals targeted have a documented history of criminal activity spanning several years. Rajpal Singh and Rajwinder Kaur have FIRs registered against them since 2017, and Lakhwinder Kaur since 2018. All three individuals are currently released on bail. The SSP stated that police protection was provided to maintain law and order during the execution of administrative orders to demolish the property, which was deemed an illegal encroachment.

The demolition is part of a broader crackdown on drug-related crimes in the region, aiming to dismantle the infrastructure supporting drug trafficking networks.