Crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus: Two Harwinder Rinda aides held in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, pistols seized

Tarn Taran Police arrested two associates of gangsters-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, identified as Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh, both residents of village Kulla during a crackdown against the gangster-terrorist nexus launched by Punjab Police on Sunday.

In the simultaneous raids, all the residential and other premises linked with associates of both criminals were searched in all 28 police districts in the Punjab. (HT File)

The crackdown was launched on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav wherein places linked to gangsters-turned-terrorists Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Harwinder Singh alias Rinda were searched.

The operation involved 364 parties of the Punjab Police, involving around 2,000 police personnel.

A police party led by DSP Bhikhiwind arrested Arshdeep and his brother Wattandeep and recovered two pistols, including a .30 bore Star Pistol and a .45 bore, along with 285 live cartridges of different bores. Around 100 grams of opium and 250kg of Lahan (Raw material used to make liquor) were also recovered from their possession.

SSP Taran Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that FIR has been registered, and both brothers are being interrogated.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that all the CPs and SSsP were directed to depute police parties to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

All the major places linked with Landa and Rinda were raided during this operation by 364 parties of the Punjab Police, involving around 2,000 police personnel.

“Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons arrested during recently busted modules backed by Landa and Rinda,” said Shukla.

He said that several persons have also been detained during the operation for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being examined, he added.

