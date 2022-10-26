Cracker of a Diwali for rule breakers in Ludhiana

With police struggling to take on the herculean task of ensuring strict imposition of the two-hour window for bursting firecrackers as well as illegal their sale, violators had a field day — bursting crackers till as late as 2.30 am into the night.

As many as 13 FIRs were registered against unidentified persons for violating the 8 pm to 10 pm window — with most finding similar mentions of police personnel noticing the violators, all unidentified, bursting firecrackers beyond the permissible hours.

In one instance, Division number 2 police registered a case against unidentified persons for bursting crackers in Isa Nagar at around 11.15 pm.

Similarly, Division number 3 and 4 police, Dehlon police, Sahnewal police, Jamalpur police, Moti Nagar police, Focal Point police all registered FIRs against unidentified accused for bursting crackers in Division number 3 area, Mali Gunj Chowk, village Kila Raipur, Sahnewal chowk, Sabzi Mandi Ramgarh of Jamalpur, Jamalpur, Sherpur Kalan and Phase-1 of Focal Point respectively.

The FIRs have been lodged under sections of 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking of the efforts made to impose the guidelines, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said PCR motorcycle squads were ordered to keep a tab on the violations related to the firecrackers, while city residents had also been asked to report any such incidents.

The police, in an earlier order, had clearly outlined the time restrictions. Despite that, city residents were spotted bursting crackers even a day before Diwali — in this case to celebrate India’s win over Pakistan at the ongoing T-20 world cup group match.

Sahnewal police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for bursting crackers on Sunday evening near Eastman chowk, while Moti Nagar police had booked unidentified accused doing the same near Sherpur Khurd.

Sadar police, meanwhile, registered an FIR against Mukesh Kumar of Dev Colony, Pakhowal road for selling firecrackers roadside near Moti Bagh Colony without a licence. The accused was arrested and later released on bail.

43 suffer burn and eye injuries

As many as 43 residents suffered burn injuries while bursting crackers on Diwali on Monday; ten of them were admitted to the emergency room with eye-related injuries.

While 11 patients were rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, as many as 24 patients with burn injuries received treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

A total of eight patients with burn injuries were rushed to the civil hospital, Ludhiana, on the night of Diwali. Officials said five patients who suffered severe injuries were admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward for treatment. Among those admitted was a 41-year-old who suffered an eye injury.

“From the 24 patients treated, two were admitted,” said Avtar Singh, public relations officer at DMCH.

Deepika Sharma, public relations officer at CMCH, meanwhile said “Of the 11 burn injuries reported, one had injured their eye.”