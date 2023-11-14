Crackers, stubble burning push Ludhiana’s AQI to ‘severe’

City residents found themselves grappling with pollution as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to 500 on Monday evening to fall in the “severe” category for the first time this season.

The city’s AQI was 427 on Sunday evening but reached 500 after the Diwali festivities took off across Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The alarming rise in pollution comes a day after Diwali festivities, with the bursting of crackers, coupled with 143 reported cases of stubble burning within the last 24 hours, turning the city’s air into a health hazard.

The city’s AQI recorded at 5 pm on Sunday stood at 300, escalating to 350 at 8 pm. Subsequently, the index surged to 427 at 10 pm before reaching its peak at 500 that persisted until 5 pm on Monday.

Despite clear directives from the Punjab government and the Supreme Court, residents flouted the time restrictions as the sound of crackers bursting echoed late into the night across several parts of the city.

The alarming pollution resulted in widespread discomfort for residents, particularly those with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and rhinitis.

“Before sunset, I could breathe comfortably, but as the evening progressed and fireworks intensified around 10 pm, it felt as if I struggled with my breathing. The situation worsened after I opened a window, hoping for some fresh air. Contrary to the administration’s assertions, the reality is starkly different,” Amrita Kaushik, a resident of Model Town Extension, who sought medical attention at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital due to persistent breathlessness throughout the night, said.

Dr Amit Bery, a medical expert from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, warned of the imminent health hazards, as individuals with respiratory illnesses visit hospitals with complaints of breathlessness, suffocation, coughing, and difficulty in breathing.

Urging immediate medical attention, Bery underscored the fatal consequences of neglecting such symptoms.

Beyond the direct impact of crackers and stubble burning, Dr. Bery highlighted the weather transition as an additional concern for those with compromised health. He advised individuals to stay warm, avoid outdoor exertion, and use masks in public areas.

Addressing the issue, municipal corporation’s superintendent engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “The corporation is taking every possible measure to address the escalating AQI index. We have deployed all four anti-smog guns at various locations in Ludhiana, and we have also convened a special meeting to formulate additional strategies aimed at effectively reducing pollution levels in the city.”

14 land in hospital with fire-related injuries

The Diwali festivities took a sombre turn for 14 people in the district as they landed in hospitals with fire-related injuries on Sunday night. Additionally, more than 100 people sustained minor burn injuries primarily due to firecracker mishaps.

The Civil Hospital reported five cases of burn injuries, including two men and women each and a child. According to the details shared by emergency nodal officer Dr Charankamal, the civil hospital treated 160 patients on Sunday night, with nine being referred to other hospitals for tertiary care. Additionally, the civil hospital recorded 12 road accidents and registered 60 medico-legal complaints.

According to an official from Christian Medical College and Hospital’s public relations department, 15 patients with burn injuries sought treatment on Sunday night.

A department official added that 12 of these patients had minor injuries, while the others had major injuries and required hospitalisation. Notably, none of the patients suffered injuries to the eyes due to bursting on firecrackers.

Udhay Pratap Singh, a 12-year-old, underwent surgery after an earthen lamp exploded after a cracker burst in his vicinity, injuring his throat and rupturing a vein.

The child’s father, Sukhwinder Singh, spoke of the ordeal, saying, “My son was standing close to the gate when the cracker hit the diya, causing it to explode and hit Udhay’s throat, rupturing a vein. We immediately took him to a nearby private hospital, which then referred us to the Christian Medical College and Hospital.”\

“There, an otorhinolaryngology specialist operated on him, as it was crucial to curtail internal bleeding through the ruptured vein,” he added.

Another patient, 27-year-old Mukta, sustained 30% burns on her body as her attire caught fire while lighting a diya. Describing the incident, her brother-in-law said, “She was lighting diyas when suddenly her dress caught fire, burning her severely. Her husband’s hands also sustained severe injuries while he was trying to save her from the fire. Doctors have estimated a 15-20 day recovery period for them.”

Providing details about the burn injuries at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), officials said of the 21 burn cases from Sunday night, 17 had minor injuries, while four had major injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Of the admitted patients, three had eye injuries, and one had a burn injury due to crackers. Patients with minor injuries were discharged after receiving first aid, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Dr Baldeep Singh of Deep Hospital, Model Town, reported receiving burn injury patients throughout Diwali night.

He added that most patients had minor injuries and were discharged after initial treatment. However, two patients, including a four-year-old child with facial burns from cracker sparks, and a 35-year-old lady, required hospital admission.

