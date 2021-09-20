Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cricket: Chandigarh Under-19 boys’ and girls’ teams named
Cricket: Chandigarh Under-19 boys’ and girls’ teams named

By HT correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Raj Angad Bawa will lead the Chandigarh Under-19 boys cricket team while Kashvee Gautam will captain the girls team. (Representative image/HT)

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the Chandigarh Under-19 boys’ and girls’ teams. While Raj Angad Bawa will lead the boys team, Kashvee Gautam will captain the girls team.

The boys’ team will play their first match against Madhya Pradesh on September 28 at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy being organised in Delhi, while the girls will play its first match against Andhra Pradesh on the same day in Surat.

Chandigarh boys’ team: Alam Bakshi, Aarush Bhandari, Arbab Iqbal, Bhavesh Saini, Harnoor Pannu, Mohammed Ashad, Mohit Mehra, Neel Dhaliwal, Paras, Pratham Sodhi, Prince Dahiya, Raj Angad Bawa, Samardeep Kasana, Shubham Arya, Sohail Khan, Dushyant Thaman, Jaskirat Singh, Manan Rajan, Mohit Gupta, Prince Kumar.

Support staff: Ravikant Sharma (coach), Praveen Sharma (manager), Pushpendra Raj (physio) and Sushil Bhujel (trainer)

Chandigarh girls’ team: Aradhana Bisht, Ishana Chadha, Kashvee Gautam, Kavita Raj, Manvi Tomar, Mehak, Palak Rana, Parushi Prabhakar, Poorvi Singh, Sarah, Shivali, Tamanna, Tanishqa, Twinkle Pathak, Yashika Sawhney, Ganika Bansal, Jasnoor Kaur, Kiranbir Kaur Gill, Pushpinder Kaur, Sonam Yadav.

Support staff: Deepak Lohtiya (coach), Anushka Suryavanshi (manager), Mala Devi (physio) and Manu Tiwari (trainer).

