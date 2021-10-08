Cricket: Patiala beat Amritsar to emerge champions
Patiala beat Amritsar by seven wickets in the finals of the Punjab State Inter District One Day Limited Overs Tournament at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
Batting first, Amritsar were bundled out for 117 in 45.overs. Left-arm spinner Karan Kaila wove a web around the Amritsar batsmen, claiming four wickets for 12 runs in 9.2 overs. He was ably supported by Aryamaan, who bowled a nagging length giving away only nine runs in 10 overs and claiming two wickets.
Abhay Chaudhary (33) and Sharad Lumba (21) were the main scorers for Amritsar.
Replying, Patiala chased the target losing three wickets. Pukhraj Maan remained unbeaten at 42 off 51 balls and Anmol Malhotra at 27 off 41 balls. Pacer Kamal Passi (3 for 34) was the most successful bowler for Amritsar.
Kaila was declared man of the match.
Surinder Bhave, Punjab Ranji Trophy coach, gave away the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakhs to Patiala and a cash prize of ₹75,000 to runners up Amritsar.
Police are yet to arrest the accused involved in the theft at BJP leader Manish Bhasin Manu's factory on October 6. The thieves had allegedly stolen ₹18,000 cash, a DVR, two phone chargers and other items. A closed-circuit television camera footage in the vicinity had captured two persons, with their faces covered, entering after scaling the boundary wall. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh.
