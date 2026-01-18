Crime Branch Kashmir files case against 7 in ₹39-lakh job scam

Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a criminal case against seven persons for allegedly cheating people particularly unemployed youth of ₹39 lakh under the pretext of providing government jobs. Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a criminal case against seven persons for allegedly cheating people particularly unemployed youth of ₹39 lakh under the pretext of providing government jobs. (Representational image)

The action comes after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint with allegations that some persons were fraudulently inducing aspirants to pay money by promising employment in various government departments, including banks, the Agriculture Department, and Defence services.

A spokesperson of the EOW said that there were allegations that the accused persons collected an amount of approximately ₹39 lakhs from different victims for facilitating their appointment in government services.

“However, instead of securing legitimate employment, the accused allegedly provided the victims with fake and forged appointment orders,” the spokesperson said.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated by the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir.

“During the course of the probe, the allegations were prima facie substantiated. It was revealed that the accused persons had managed and used SIM cards registered in the names of other individuals to commit acts of cheating and fraud. Verification of the appointment orders supplied to the victims confirmed that the documents were fake and forged,” the spokesperson said.

The acts of the accused prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 472, and 120-B of the RPC.

“Accordingly, cognizance has been taken and a case has been formally registered at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir. Further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.