Crimes see a dip in Panchkula in 2023

A total of 985 cases of thefts were registered in the city in 2023 as compared to 1,000 cases registered in 2022.

Not just the thefts cases, even murder cases have dipped in Panchkula. In 2023 a total of 8 murder cases were registered as compared to 13 cases of murder in the year 2022. Panchkula had seen 21 cases of attempt to murder in the year 2022 which came down to 12 cases in the year 2023, while 18 cases of robbery and dacoity were lodged in 2022 as compared to 16 cases in the year 2023.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, Sumer Pratap, in a statement attributed the dip in crime to proactive policing.

224 drug peddlers arrested

The police in 2023 arrested 224 drug peddlers in 138 cases. The police in 2022, had registered 126 cases in which 191 persons were arrested.

Along with this police also demolished properties of 6 drug smugglers that was made from drug money in 2023.

Traffic police issued challans to 94,784 vehicles

Panchkula police in 2023 challaned 94,784 vehicles and imposed a fine of ₹2.86 crore. Of the total challans, 51,623 challans were issued through CCTVs installed in Panchkula. There are 473 CCTV cameras installed in the district, that are monitored and violators challaned.

Panchkula police have challaned 240 drivers in the year 2023 for drunk driving.