Criminal arrested for looting 5 crore worth mobile phones

: The special task force (STF) of Haryana police arrested a criminal, who was carrying a bounty of ₹ 1 lakh, for allegedly looting mobile phones worth ₹ 5 crore from a container by abducting its driver from Rewari. The accused has been identified as Deepak of Madhya Pradesh. A spokesperson of the STF said the accused along with his 7 aides had abducted a container driver and looted mobile phones worth ₹ 5 crore on May 28 this year. “He was handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Dharuhera police in Rewari for further probe,” the spokesperson added.

