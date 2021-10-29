Criminal cases against MPs, MLAs: HC seeks fresh status reports on investigation

The high court has sought fresh status reports from Punjab and Haryana police on the status of probes in criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Alka Sarin has directed Punjab Police to file a fresh status report about 42 cases under investigation and further the progress reports in 32 cases in which challans have been filed. Details have been also sought about the eight cases wherein cancellation/untraced reports have been presented.

The case was taken up for the first time by this bench after the transfer of justice Rajan Gupta. The court was hearing a plea in which it is monitoring probe in criminal cases against lawmakers upon orders from the apex court since February 2021.

The court has also asked Haryana to file an affidavit giving the details of those 16 cases where investigation is pending and asked as to why probe has not been completed.

The court also directed the CBI to file an affidavit detailing about proceedings initiated to seek vacation of stay ordered by different courts in the cases being probed by it.

Not impressed: Court on probe into rape case against Bains

The court was perturbed over the pace of investigation in a rape case against Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Bains. “Frankly, we are not impressed. However, without saying anything much we do not deem it appropriate to grant this request, but in the interest of justice adjourn the matter with the expectation that by then final report will be submitted,” the court said posting the matter for hearing on November 9.

The court was responding to an application filed by Punjab Police seeking extension of time to submit probe report in this case. In September, the court had ordered that probe be completed within four weeks.