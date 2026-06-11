The wildlife department of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time ever, recorded the presence of critically endangered Indian roofed turtle, scientifically called Pangshura tecta, in Munawar Tawi area of Rajouri district.

The Indian roofed turtle. (HT Photo)

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“The Indian roofed turtle has been reported for the first time from this region. A family contacted us and informed us about the baby turtle. They had found it from the Naban area of Rajouri town,” said Nadeem Iqbal Mirza, wildlife warden Rajouri-Poonch range.

Mirza informed that the turtle was again released into its natural habitat.

“Now, we will conduct awareness programmes along the fringes of Munawar Tawi to educate the people about this particular species, which is endangered and falls under schedule 1 of the Wildlife protection act 1971.

The official informed that the wildlife department will now set up camera traps on either banks of the Munawar Tawi, commonly known by the name Sukhto River, to record other family members of the baby Indian roofed turtle.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian roofed turtle is primarily omnivorous, though its diet is heavily aquatic plants, informed Mirza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian roofed turtle is primarily omnivorous, though its diet is heavily aquatic plants, informed Mirza. {{/usCountry}}

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