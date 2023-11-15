Cross FIRs lodged as neighbours clash in Mohali’s Lalru

Registering cross criminal cases, Lalru police on Monday booked 22 people, including six women, for assault and rioting after two families clashed on Diwali night. Following the two complaints, Lalru police registered cross FIRs under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506 , 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

Among them, 12 people were booked on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, 36, of Lalru, who alleged that on Sunday, while he was standing outside with his father, his neighbour Sohan Singh’s son threw a burning cracker towards them.

When confronted, the boy ran back home crying, following which his family, along with their accomplices, attacked him and his father with iron rods, Kuldeep alleged.

“They even attacked my uncle who tried to rescue us. Our families have an old property dispute over a piece of land in Dera Bassi,” Kuldeep told the police.

Meanwhile, police also booked Kuldeep and his nine family members on the complaint of Sohan, who alleged that the former, along with his relatives and accomplices, attacked his family.

Following the two complaints, Lalru police registered cross FIRs under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon ), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon ) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Man shot in shoulder in Kharar

In another clash on Diwali night, a resident of Kurdi village, Kharar, suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder after his neighbour fired at him following a verbal spat in an inebriated state.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Kaale, and his neighbour were consuming liquor together on Sunday night. A spat broke out between them, following which the latter fired four shots from his double-barrelled gun, one of which hit Kaale’s shoulder. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali.

Aerocity police station SHO Sarabjit Singh Cheema said they were awaiting the victim’s statement for further legal action.

