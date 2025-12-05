Cross-border Narco-terror ring busted: Six held with 5kg heroin, three pistols in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Thursday, busted a cross-border narcotics racket by arresting six people and recovering nearly 5kg heroin said to be worth ₹30 crore, along with three pistols. The police have invoked relevant sections of the UAPA against the accused. (ANI)

Addressing media persons here, SP South, Ajay Sharma said, “A major narcotics racket has been busted in Jammu. Six members have been arrested. Four of them have been sent to judicial custody. As many as 4.95 kg of heroin was recovered from them.”

The officer informed that three pistols were also recovered.

“When we checked their digital footprints, we came to know that they were connected across the border with Pakistani handlers supplying narcotics and drugs to destroy the next generation of this country”, he said.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the UAPA against the accused.

“This is a clear case of narco-terrorism, which the Jammu police south zone has successfully intercepted,” said Sharma.

A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station under the NDPS Act.

He informed that during the probe, Karan Sharma of Jourian and Nikhlesh Verma of Udhampur were arrested with 3.26 kg of heroin.

“Later, we arrested Mohammad Yousef from Narwal area of Jammu, financial handler Gulshan Kumar of Rajouri and Jasvinder Kumar of Nowshera. We recovered more heroin from their possession,” he said.

“Gulshan’s vehicle that we seized was found to be modified with cavities to smuggle narcotics. Jasvinder was already in custody in another narcotics case,” said the SP South.

“Further probe led us to the arrest of Shamdin of Nikki Tawi from whose house a pistol, live rounds, and 619 grams of heroin were recovered,” he said.

However, another accused identified as Abdul Hamid of Maralian in RS Pura has been absconding.

“From Hamid’s house, we recovered two pistols, including an automatic pistol, along with ammunition,” he said.

He said that most of the members of the racket were from areas close to the Indo-Pak border in Jammu.

Sharma recalled how a routine patrol of the police, which caught hold of two drug-peddlers on November 14 blew the lid off narco-terrorism racket.

“At around 5 am, the patrol team noticed two pedestrians carrying bags and moving suspiciously from the National Highway side near Shastri Nagar crematorium. Upon noticing the police patrol, both individuals attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase. They were identified as Karan Sharma of Jourian in Akhnoor and Niklesh Verma of Udhampur. A search of their bags led to the recovery of 3.26kg of heroin-like substance,” he said.

Consequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed was constituted to investigate the case thoroughly.