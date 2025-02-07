CRPF director general on two day visit to Jammu

The director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh reached here on a two day visit to five of the militancy infested districts of Jammu region. Director general of CRPF, Gyanendra Pratap Singh calls on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

“The CRPF DG GP Singh landed at Jammu around 9.10 am and straightaway headed to the CRPF’s 25 battalion headquarters where he had a meeting with CRPF officers,” said an officer.

He informed that during two- day stay, the DG will visit Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal range and Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu districts.

“He will chair meets for a detailed security review of the prevailing situation in these five districts,” added the officer.

CRPF also took to X to relay the information about DG’s visit. “Fueling the Fire of Valor: DG CRPF with QAT Warriors!On his two-day visit to Jammu, Shri @gpsinghips, DG #CRPF, visited the Quick Action Team location at Kalakote. He inspected facilities, reviewed anti-terror strategies, and engaged with officers & jawans. DG commended the electrifying energy of the QAT jawans, a testament to their unshakable morale & unyielding fighting spirit. Their Chief’s words of appreciation further ignited their commitment to crushing terror!,” read the post.

Earlier this morning, Singh called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the prevailing security scenario vis-a-vis CRPF’s role in anti-terror operations.