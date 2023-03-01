CRPF man found dead in Rajouri, suicide suspected

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was found dead with gun shot wound in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was found dead with gun shot wound in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jawan of the 245 battalion was on duty at Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera.

“Prima facie, he died by suicide by shooting himself with his service riffle. However, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated,” said a police official.

“The jawan was on sentry duty at Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at 2.45am,” he added.

The CRPF has also launched an in-house inquiry.

The deceased was a native of Kerala and had recently arrived in Rajouri following additional deployment of 18 companies to strengthen security grid in the aftermath of the twin terror strikes early in January that had left seven civilians dead and 14 injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}