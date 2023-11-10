CRPF trooper ends life in J&K’s Kulgam

A CRPF jawan ended his life with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

The body of the CRPF trooper was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, officials said. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The motive behind the trooper taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was on duty near the Jawahar Tunnel in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. He died on the spot, they said.

The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem, officials said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!