Curbing gang activities, drug menace on new Mohali SSP’s priority list

Sandeep Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, took charge as Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday. Garg who was earlier posted as Ropar SSP replaced SSP Vivek Sheel Soni.

He has previously served in Sangrur, Jalandhar, Mansa and Patiala.

Sharing his priorities for Mohali, SSP Garg, who also holds an MBBS degree, said he would tighten the noose around drug peddlers, besides focusing on introducing the latest technology for policing.

“Mohali has an urban pattern of crime. My priority will be prevention and detection of crime along with maintenance of law-and-order besides curbing the drug menace,” he said.

The SSP also warned property owners against renting their accommodations without verification, stating that gangsters from other states take accommodation on rent here and flee after executing major criminal activities. “We won’t shy away from booking owners in case of negligence,” he said that the police will maintain proper communication with RWAs of societies here.

Taking serious note of the prevailing gun culture in Mohali, Garg added that he would hold a meeting with deputy commissioner Amit Talwar to curb the menace. The Punjab government had on Sunday banned songs promoting gun culture, public display of weapons and ordered a review of all existing arms licences.

The SSP also plans to update the night policing scheme by next week and increasing PCR patrolling, especially those on bikes.

On senior citizens, Garg said if police get a large number of grievances from senior citizens, he will consider creating a special cell for speedy redressal of their cases.

The SSP is also vying to increase closed-circuit television camera cover to check traffic violations.