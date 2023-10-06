Custodial torture: Muktsar lawyer does volte-face, strikes ‘compromise’ with cops

BATHINDA : In a volte-face, Muktsar-based 28-year-old lawyer on Thursday said he has amicably “settled” his dispute with police personnel, whom he had earlier charged with forcing him to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation on September 14. In a volte-face, Muktsar-based 28-year-old lawyer on Thursday said he has amicably “settled” his dispute with police personnel, whom he had earlier charged with forcing him to unnatural sex, custodial torture and criminal intimidation on September 14.

The alleged custodial torture had evoked a strong reaction from the legal fraternity in district courts across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and the Punjab and Haryana high court with lawyers suspending work for three days.

Following the strike, SP (investigation) Ramandeep Bhullar, CIA in-charge inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj and constable Harbans Singh of the CIA were arrested.

After a pressing demand by the protesting lawyers, the state government also transferred deputy inspector of general (DIG), Faridkot range, Ajay Maluja and Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmabir Singh Gill.

In a one-page letter submitted to the president of the Muktsar Bar Association on Thursday, the advocate stated that he has nothing against the police personnel. He, however, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

The lawyer also marked the copies of the letter to the chief minister, state police chief, supervising officer of the special investigation team (SIT) and president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court where he mentioned that the transfer of Gill was a setback for Muktsar.

“Gill is an honest officer and his transfer as Muktsar SSP due to this incident (of custodial torture) is a grave loss to the district. I appeal the state authorities to post Gill in Muktsar to restore his honour,” reads the letter.

Following this, the Muktsar Bar Association called an urgent meeting of the general house where a resolution was passed unanimously to expel the lawyer as a member. Bar members said they are unaware of the grounds and reasons that led to the ‘compromise’ by their fellow lawyer.

President of the Muktsar Bar Association Bhupinder Singh Charewan said the body has also decided to write to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to revoke the professional licence of the advocate in question and take further action.

“All members strongly condemned the conduct of the advocate (who had charged the cops with serious allegations before the Muktsar court) and it has been adjudged as a betrayal of the legal fraternity. He has clearly misused the sentiments of lawyers,” reads the resolution passed by the Bar.

Charewan said the entire episode was unfortunate and he has nothing more to comment on the issue.

On September 14, the advocate was allegedly thrashed by the then CIA in-charge Raman Kamboj near the sadar police station after the former’s SUV hit the private car of the cop. As per the complaint submitted later to the court, the advocate was taken to the CIA facility where he and his client were allegedly beaten up.

The lawyer had informed the court in a written statement that following SP Bhullar’s instruction, he and his client were forced to indulge in unnatural sex and the officer allegedly asked a constable Harbans Singh to film the act.

He had further stated that the cops had threatened him not to speak about custodial torture failing which the footage of unnatural sex would be posted on the social media platforms. The lawyer had also accused the cops of implicating him in false case under NDPS Act after he was allegedly given a narcotic-laced fluid in the police custody.

Muktsar chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Raj Pal Rawl took cognisance of the 13-page complaint and a medical report claiming the police atrocity and directed the authorities to book the accused cops to start a probe.

Manjinder Singh Brar, who represented the victim lawyer in the court, said the development came as a shock.

“We feel being backstabbed as from all stakeholders of the legal fraternity to the general public, all expressed solidarity with the lawyer, who narrated a tale of his sexual abuse and torture in police custody. Bar or I were never consulted at any level when he was negotiating with the accused. We are completely unaware what made to change his stance after furnishing a statement in court,” said Brar.

Police remand of cops extended

A Muktsar court on Thursday extended the police remand of three accused cops, including SP Ramandeep Bhullar, CIA in-charge inspector Raman Kumar Kamboj and constable Harbans Singh of the CIA, by two days.

