Gang duping senior citizens busted by Chandigarh Police

The cyber crime cell has busted a gang that had been duping senior citizens by pretending to help them withdraw their group insurance scheme (GIS) and provident funds money. The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

As many as 20 debit cards, two laptops and three mobile phones have been recovered with the arrest of two gang members – Deepak Chandra, 27, of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, and Raja Kumar, 22, of Bihar.

Police said their arrest came on the complaint of Mahesh Chand Gaur, who retired as a Master Warrant Officer from the Indian Air Force and was presently working as a security officer at Nexus Elante Mall.

The duo had duped Gaur of ₹99,880 after contacting him for the withdrawal of his GIS money in July 2022. After he realised he had been cheated, he had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell. Following probe, a team led by sub-inspector KD Singh zeroed in on the accused and nabbed them.

The accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they used forged documents to open bank accounts for committing the frauds.