Cyber fraud: Panipat man duped of 2 crore

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 07:06 PM IST

The victim alleged that he came in contact with a woman on social media, who claimed to be a foreigner and she gave him lucrative offers to earn higher returns by investing in cryptocurrency

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: In a case of cyber fraud, a Panipat-based man has been allegedly duped of 2 crore by a woman, who claimed to be a foreigner and lured him into investing in cryptocurrency promising him higher returns.

Ashok Kumar, incharge of cyber police station, Panipat, said that on the complaint of the victim, Ankul, of model town in Panipat, police have registered a case under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, the victim alleged that he came in contact with a woman on social media, who claimed to be a foreigner and she gave him lucrative offers to earn higher returns by investing in cryptocurrency. She allegedly gave a fake application to him. He got good returns in few investments in the beginning and later, the woman asked him to make a big investment to double his profit.

Ankul alleged that since July, he had transferred 1.22 crore in various bank account numbers sent by the woman. He alleged that when he tried to withdraw the money from his wallet, he was asked to pay 1.30 crore as tax. He claimed that he could not withdraw the money even after paying 80 lakh as tax.

