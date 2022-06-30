Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police

Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men.

The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that they lived at a rented accommodation in Delhi and cheated credit card holders by impersonating as employees of State Bank of India. They used to make lucrative offers to the victims and cheated them by taking the one-time passwords.

Police said they had also created an android application so that they could make calls to victims without disclosing their actual contact number. Police said they are facing several cases of cyber crime registered in Karnal.

Police officers said they will be produced in court and their remand will be sought for questioning so that the money they have siphoned off can be recovered.