Cyber police Kashmir warns influencers against promoting fraudulent platforms

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 26, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Kashmir Cyber police warns influencers against promoting illegal betting apps and scams, stating legal action will follow for violators.

Kashmir Cyber police on Wednesday warned social media influencers and YouTubers from promoting betting apps and investment schemes terming them ‘illegal’ which can attract legal action against the influencers and Youtubers.

Cyber police termed the schemes ‘illegal’ which can attract legal action against the influencers and Youtubers. (iStock)
Cyber police termed the schemes 'illegal' which can attract legal action against the influencers and Youtubers. (iStock)

“Attention social media influencers and YouTubers: Refrain from promoting betting apps, fraudulent investment schemes, or fake work-from-home job offers. Such actions not only mislead the public but are also punishable under the law,” Cyber police Kashmir said in a statement adding that the cyber police is closely monitoring these activities. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found advertising or endorsing such fraudulent platforms. Stay responsible. Report suspicious activities to us,” the statement added.

