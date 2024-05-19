Cycle expedition to reach Tashigang today to motivate voters

A month after villagers at the country’s highest polling booth located at 15, 256 feet above sea level in Mandi parliamentary constituency threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, a cycle expedition will reach Tashigang on Monday to persuade the electorate to exercise their franchise. The cycle expedition reached the Buddhist Learning Centre in Tabo on May 18. (HT Photo)

Reported 100% turnout, 52 voters have threatened to boycott the June 1 poll, compelling the election commission to step up the efforts to motivate the villagers to exercise their franchise. A team of district administration had visited the village to redress their grievances. The villagers were soared over the lack of employment opportunities.

The polling station, 29 km from the China border, covers Tashigang village and village Gete. It was set up in 2019 when it had 48 voters. Of the present population of 75, it has 52 registered voters, including 22 women. Earlier, the hamlet of Hikkim at an altitude of 14,400 ft, also in the Lahaul-Spiti district, was the highest polling station in the country.

The cycle expedition reached the Buddhist Learning Centre in Tabo on May 18. Chief electoral officer (CEO), Maneesh Garg flagged off the cycling expedition –“Value to vote” from historic Ridge, Shimla, on May 14. The expedition will culminate at Tashigang, covering a distance of 480 km.

“The main objective of this cycle expedition by state election icon Jaspreet Paul and his team was to ensure maximum participation of the people in this election. Given the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections in the state, the contribution of all the eligible voters was very important” said Garg.

During the week-long expedition, the cyclists paid tribute to independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 105 years.