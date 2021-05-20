Cyclonic movement shifts eastward, Chandigarh receives only drizzle

The cyclonic movement, remnant of Cyclone Tauktae, has moved east towards Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, causing only cloudy skies and faint drizzling in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Now, Thursday is likely to remain clear, while Friday may see rain up to 10mm.

“The cyclonic movement had been moving towards the region due to pressure differences, however it shifted eastward on Wednesday. There is no specific reason for this deviation, but change by even a small angle can lead to a shift by hundreds of kilometres,” said Shivinder Singh, scientist at IMD, Chandigarh.

Due to this, Singh said, there was no impact in Punjab, and only mild rain was seen in southern and south-eastern parts of Haryana.

In Chandigarh, trace rainfall was recorded between 8am and 5pm at the Sector 39 IMD observatory.

Coldest May day in over 10 years

The cloudy weather and cool winds caused the maximum temperature to drop to 27.4°C degrees on Wednesday, 10 degrees below normal, making it the coldest May day in over 10 years.

According to IMD, it was only in May 2013 last that a similar day temperature of 27.6°C was recorded.

With a night temperature of 25°C, there was only a two-degree gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday.

“The sky remained cloudy since morning with little sunlight even in the afternoon. This caused the temperature to drop. The weather is likely to remain clear from Thursday onwards, which will cause the maximum temperature to rise again,” Singh said.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 21°C and 25°C.