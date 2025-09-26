D Raja re-elected CPI general secretary at party’s 25th Congress

Senior leader D Raja was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India on the concluding day of the party’s 25th National Congress on Thursday. The party also announced the formation of a 11-member national secretariat comprising Amarjeet Kaur and Girish Sharma, among others, along with a 31-member executive committee. Senior leader D Raja was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India on the concluding day of the party’s 25th National Congress on Thursday. (HT File)

Senior CPI leader from Punjab, Hardev Arshi, was elected a member of the Central Control Commission, a party statement said. The 25th Congress of the CPI was held here from September 21 to 25 in which over 800 delegates from across the country took part.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the CPI adopted a slew of resolutions with Punjab leader Arshi demanding the restoration of trade with Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. The party noted that although Partition drew a dividing line at Wagah, people on both sides of the border have shared culture, language, and heritage for centuries. Resumption of trade, it emphasised, would greatly benefit Punjab’s farmers, traders, and industries, especially the tourism sector. Another resolution was moved by CPI’s state secretary Bant Brar, demanding the release of all prisoners, particularly minority communities, who have completed their sentences.

The Party highlighted that countless prisoners in the country have been languishing in jails for years without chargesheets being filed against them, or where chargesheets exist, trials are proceeding at an extremely slow pace. CPI asserted that governments are using Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other draconian anti-people laws to imprison intellectuals, student leaders, and social activists. The party demanded withdrawal of such false cases and the release of all detainees.

Political resolution affirmed that, at the international level, the Communist Party of India stands alone in advocating for an independent foreign policy.