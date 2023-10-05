DA case: HC grants interim bail to Capt’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Granting the bail, the high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara sought details in the form of an affidavit about properties, money in accounts and vehicles etc of Chahal, his wife and sons. Failing this, the interim protection can be withdrawn, the court said.

The bench said that certain medical documents have been appended with the petition and also, he is of 75 years of age. “No prejudice will be caused to the prosecution in case interim protection is granted to the petitioner till the next date of hearing,” it recorded. The court, however, made it clear that Chahal can be called to join investigation by the cops.

Chahal had moved the high court on September 18 seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered by the state vigilance bureau on August 2 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations were that Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties in Patiala and other places.

The matter will be taken up again on October 13.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON