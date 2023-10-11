DA case: HC grants interim protection from arrest to sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to Raj Jit Singh Hundal, sacked assistant inspector general of police (AIG), in a disproportionate assets case registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) in April.

The case was registered by the VB on April 20. The government had recommended the action following findings in three reports submitted by a special investigation team (SIT) before the court that he had amassed huge properties while he was posted in Tarn Taran from 2013 as the SSP.

He was dismissed from service by the Punjab government on April 17 for allegedly colluding with drug smugglers and framing innocent people in false cases and running an extortion racket along with another police official, Inderjit Singh, during this posting.

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara acted on the plea from Hundal seeking anticipatory bail. The court has given interim relief from arrest and sought the government’s response to the plea by October 16. A detailed order is awaited.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 granted anticipatory bail to Raj Jit in another FIR registered in 2017, on allegations of drug trafficking. He was named in the FIR after his dismissal. While granting the anticipatory bail, the apex court has sought the Punjab government’s response in four weeks on his petition that alleged he was made a “scapegoat” in a power tussle between two groups of Punjab Police officers at the highest level.

Drug recovery case: former CIA in-charge sent to four-day police custody

Mohali: A local court on Tuesday sent former crime investigations agency (CIA) in-charge, dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh, who was arrested by the special task force (STF) in a drug recovery case, to four-day police custody.

Inderjit was brought from the Patiala Central Jail to Mohali on a production warrant. His formal arrest was made and he was produced before a court here.

Inderjit is co-accused with dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh in the recovery of drugs and an AK-47.

He has been arrested by the STF in two cases dated June 12, 2017, under Sections 218, 466, 471, 120-B, 384 of the IPC, 59(2)(b), 21/22/61/85 of the NDPS Act and in 2015 FIR under Sections 7, 8, 13 (2) of the PC Act.

