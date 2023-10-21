Daan Utsav: DC, MC chief kick-start distribution drive in Ludhiana

The distribution drive under the “Daan Utsav” kick-started at Indoor stadium , Pakhowal Road, on Saturday.

DC Surabhi Malik and municipal commissioner Sandeep during distribution drive of the 'Daan Utsav' function in Ludhiana . (HT PHOTO)

The “Daan Utsav” was organised by municipal corporation (MC) in association with City Needs NGO wherein residents across the city stepped forward to donate used/old items/clothes for the needy.

As many as 23 collection centres were established in the city and a major collection/donation drive was organised under the program from October 6 to 10.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and Maneet Dewan from City Needs NGO stated that the “Daan Utsav” received overwhelming response as residents, NGOs and industrial organisations donated over 50,000 clothes, 3,000 toys, 2,000 shoes, 1,200 beddings, 800 utensils, 2,000 appliances, grocery, e-waste etc. Washing machines, used phones, laptops, LED screens etc have also been donated by the residents.

Over 40 schools, colleges, industrial organisations, clubs, among others, participated in the “Daan Utsav”. A large number of students, residents/NGOs were also invited for the distribution ceremony on Saturday. Members of different NGOs, school staff, volunteers among others were also felicitated with letters of appreciation during the event.

Different associations and NGOs including CICU, FICO, UCPMA, CICU, Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE), Bharat Vikas Parishad Vivekanand Sewa Trust, Act Humane, Women next door, Marshall Aid Foundation, among others, were partner NGOs of the event.

While applauding the residents, students and NGOs for their overwhelming contributions under “Daan Utsav”, DC Surabhi Malik and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that the donated items would now be distributed among the needy persons through different NGOs. They further appealed to the residents that they should continue this practice to donate used/old items for the needy persons and administration will also organise more such events in the coming time.

During the distribution drive organised on Saturday, a number of stalls were also established by different NGOs, students and self-help groups wherein they promoted the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR).

A number of NGOs and self-help groups also displayed items made out of waste material including decorative items etc. A few NGOs also promoted home composting with the help of which the residents can turn their kitchen waste into compost by using simple techniques.

