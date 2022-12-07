Dadumajra dump: Show us some on-ground progress, HC tells MC

Seeking a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked the civic body to show some on-ground progress and take measures to treat the legacy waste accumulated on the Dadumajra dump at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli were hearing a batch of petitions, one of which is pending since 2016, seeking removal of legacy waste.

During the hearing, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra listed the measures being taken by the civic body to resolve the issue, including bio-mining and horticulture waste processing. She also told the court that the upgraded solid waste processing plant was functional and it was converting dry waste into RDF (refuse derived fuel). The plant will process 100% dry waste generated in the city, which is around 200 tonnes per day (TPD). The capacity of the wet waste processing plant is also being enhanced through construction of sheds, which will increase its capacity from 120 TPD to 200 TPD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Altogether, wet waste and dry waste to the quantum of 400 TPD will be processed in the plant in due course, the MC commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Amit Sharma, the petitioner, submitted his comments on the action-taken report (ATR) filed by the MC in July and said that there was no on-ground change in Dadumajra and that the ATR had repeated the same empty assurances about legacy mining and compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The MC has been submitting similar action plans to the NGT for several years without any on-ground change at Dadumajra, he said.

Sharma apprised the court that as per a 2019 NGT order, in case of failure to follow the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the local body has to pay compensation at the rate of ₹10 lakh per month from April 2020 and that adverse entries could be made in the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of top functionaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court, while seeking a fresh action-taken report (ATR), asked the MC to resolve the legacy waste mining issue, which was impacting the lives of thousands of people at Dadumajra.

While Chandigarh’s daily solid waste generation is around 550-600 MT, most of it is dumped at the landfill without processing. Of the total waste, around 350 MT is wet and 200 MT is dry.