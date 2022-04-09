Dadumajra dumping ground fire brought under control
Over 50 hours after a major fire broke out at the Dadumajra dumping ground around 1.30 am on Wednesday, it was finally brought under control on Friday morning.
While the fire has been put out, smoke is still rising from parts of the site. Surjit Singh, fire officer at the Sector 38 station, said, “We were able to bring the fire under control by Friday morning. Three fire tenders and one water bowser remained active at the dump during the day and were replaced as needed.”
Chief fire officer Rohit Gupta said, “The visible fire was put on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. The methane in the huge mound of garbage kept the fire burning for so long. A detailed report regarding the fire will be prepared. In the meantime, fire tenders will be present at the spot until the smoke also stops.”
Meanwhile, residents of nearby sectors said foul smell continued to linger on Friday. President of the Sector 38 (West) Residents Welfare Association, Pankaj Gupta said, “Black smoke with a strong odour continued to hassle us on Friday. Residents are complaining of breathing problems and soot has caused black stains on the buildings. The authorities must shift the garbage dump away from the residential area and anyone caught deliberately setting these fires must be punished.”
MC floats tender for legacy waste removal
The municipal corporation (MC) has floated a tender for the removal of 7.5 lakh million tonnes (MT) of legacy waste dumped at the Dadumajra landfill after 2005.
The ₹68-crore project, being partially funded by the central government under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, will have a 36-month deadline once allotted. Of the ₹28.02 crore being contributed by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, ₹11.36 crore have already been released.
A total of 12.5 lakh MT legacy waste is to be cleared from the 25-acre Dadumajra landfill where all of the city’s unprocessed daily waste is directed.
Of this, 5 lakh MT from before 2005 is being bio-mined under a Smart City project, which is expected to be completed by December. The ₹68-crore project under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will target the remaining 7.5 lakh MT legacy waste dumped at the 25-acre site after 2005.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 10 for 13 straight days
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain in single digit for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Of the five cases reported on Friday, three were from Mohali and two from Chandigarh. There was no new infection in Panchkula for the 13th time this year. As many as 26 patients are still infected in the tricity. Among them 13 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
A lot ailing Chandigarh’s parking system, RITES suggests fixes
Highlighting problems in Chandigarh's existing parking system, RITES has recommended multiple improvements, including heavy penalties for misuse of parking space, introducing community parking, and more reliance on public transport. In the note on “Parking Management in Chandigarh”, submitted with the UT administration, RITES, a multi-disciplinary consultancy corporation of the Indian Railways, lists several problems plaguing the city's parking lots. Highlighting sub-optimal utilisation of space, RITES has also pointed out lack of flexibility in parking charges.
-
Existing power tariff, subsidies to continue in Punjab: PSPCL
Power tariff and subsidies as existing in the last financial year to all consumers are being continued as such in the current year from April 1 onwards. This was informed by a spokesman of the PSPCL in a press note issued here on Friday. Electricity bills are being issued as above. Electricity consumers need not be misinformed by hearsay.
-
Wheat procurement going on seamlessly in all Punjab mandis: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday visited the grain market, Khanna, to take stock of the arrangements for paddy procurement. He said wheat procurement in all mandis of the state is going on seamlessly. He assured that every single grain of farmers' produce would be procured by the government through its 2,262 mandis. He said after depositing tax in mandis, private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state at ease.
-
Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently. The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. Union minister of state for external affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, felicitated the winners. Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers.
