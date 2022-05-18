Dadumajra landfill: HC tells Chandigarh MC chief to submit fresh action-taken report
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) to submit a fresh action-taken report on the processing and clearing of waste dumped at the Dadumajra landfill.
The directions came after MC commissioner Anindita Mitra submitted the civic body’s long-range and short-term plan, which the petitioners dismissed as old announcements being made since 2008.
Amit Sharma, a Sector-27 resident, who has filed the second petition on the issue, countered MC’s claims by submitting that the ground reality at the dumping ground was vastly different.
The leachate, stench and mountain of garbage had not reduced for over a decade, despite similar announcements made by various MC officials over several years, he said, while asserting that unless MC followed the Solid Waste Management laws, garbage will continue to pile up.
Progress in the case should be monitored by the court as over the years people had lost their faith in the ability of officials to manage the waste, he submitted.
Appearing for petitioner Dipti Singh, advocate Ranjan Lakhanpal demanded that the landfill be shifted to another site, as MC had failed to take steps for proper disposal of waste. However, Mitra responded that relocation was not possible.
Mitra told the court that the waste was being regularly covered and sprayed with 4,000 litres of bio-nutrients and bio-organisms to minimise the stench. Leachate was being sucked out by suction tankers and taken to the adjoining sewage treatment plant for treatment. Horticulture waste is being converted into manure through aerobic composting.
It was further submitted that a 1,200-metre-long and 4.5-metre-high wall had been constructed to prevent leachate from leaking into nearby houses.
It was informed that the process to clear 5 lakh MT (metric tonnes) of legacy waster on 20 acres of land was initiated in October 2019. Through this, 3.65 lakh MT waste had been processed and eight acres reclaimed. Remaining waste would be processed by March 2023.
There is another dump of 7.67 lakh MT legacy waste spread over eight acres. For processing this, ₹68 crore had been sanctioned and tender had been floated to clear it in 43 months from July 2022.
As per Mitra, the city produces 200 tonnes of dry waste and 350 tonnes of wet waste on a daily basis.
The existing solid waste processing plant is being upgraded to process 150 tonnes of dry waste per day (TPD). Similarly, wet waste plant’s capacity has been increased from 70 to 125 TPD and composting cycle has been reduced from 45 days to 28 days.
For disposal of hazardous waste, a tricity-level project is being planned.
Detailing MC’s long-term plan, Mitra told the court that IIT Ropar was roped in to develop an integrated solid waste management plan. The request for proposal for this will would be floated by June 2022. The project will include collection, transportation and processing of segregated waste. The project is being designed keeping in mind the quantum of waste to be generated in the city over the next 25 years.
Considering the petitioners’ arguments, the court posted the matter for hearing after a month, while directing the MC commissioner to share a fresh-action taken report.
Chandigarh to get dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday chaired the second state-level Narco Coordination Center meeting, which was convened by Narcotics Control Bureau, deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh. At the meeting, it was decided that a dedicated Anti-Narcotic Task Force will be set up in Chandigarh, to be headed by an inspector general-rank officer. To be managed by the cyber cell of the UT Police, the project will also rope in college students and volunteers.
Auto driver held for raping 15-year-old in Chandigarh forest
An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in the forest area in Sector 50 in broad daylight on Sunday. Police said the accused, Pawan, 31, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49, is married and has three children. She was taken to the Sector 49 police station and a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Chandigarh’s horticulture, plastic waste to be processed at new integrated plant
With the UT administration favouring a single, city-level plant to process different types of solid wastes – dry, wet and horticulture, the municipal corporation is rethinking its plan for a dedicated horticulture waste processing plant. Chandigarh generates around 8 tonnes of horticultural waste per day, but it goes up to 80 tonnes per day during spring and autumn, when trees shed leaves.
Speeding car mows down scooterist in Panchkula
A speeding car left a scooterist dead near the Sector 25 market on National Highway 73 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning. Sukhpal was riding his scooter on National Highway 73 around 6.30 am, when a red Maruti Suzuki Zen car hit him from behind. The car driver took Sukhpal for treatment to Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 and then fled from there. Meanwhile, an eyewitness identified the car, which was impounded by the police.
Chandigarh: Bidding for fancy vehicle numbers to open on May 28
Registration for the bidding will start at 10 am on May 21 and continue till 5 pm on May 27. The vehicle owner can register on the National Transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number. The link is also available on UT transport department website: www.chdtransport.gov.in. Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction.
