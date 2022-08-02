Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation (MC) on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra.

The order was passed by the high court bench comprising chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli during the resumed hearing of a bunch of pleas against the garbage pile and seeking removal of the same.

In its 46-page action taken report (ATR), the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.

The MC further submitted that it was using microorganisms to remove foul smell emanating from the dump and also constructed a wall to minimise the effect on the local population and enlisting waste management experts to help clear the waste.

Amit Sharma, one of the petitioners, however, contended that the MC has been giving similar replies in its action-taken reports over the last six years.

After hearing the arguments, the bench gave Sharma and other petitioners time to submit their rejoinder to claims made by the MC and further directed the civic body commissioner to file an updated action-taken and compliance report on the next date of hearing.

