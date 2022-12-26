Daduwal urges govt to hold election for permanent HSGMC

: Days after he objected to the election of Karamjit Singh as the president of the ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), former HSGMC chief Baljit Singh Daduwal urged the government to conduct the election for a permanent committee by allowing the community to elect its members.

Stating that he would continue the work of spreading the teachings of Sikhism, Daduwal urged all the 38 members of the HSGMC and 11 members of the executive committee to continue the work to spread the religion in different parts of the state.

He urged the government to conduct the election of a permanent committee by allowing the community to elect the members of the committee, who will elect the next president within a period of 18 months as announced by the government.

He said that he does not accept Karamjit Singh as the president of the ad-hoc committee.

Talking to the media in Kurukshetra, Daduwal accused Karamjit of pressurising organisers of two religious programmes at Yamunanagar to cancel the events as they had invited him in these programmes.

He said that Karamjit should do the work as a preacher of Sikhism and take the work of promoting the religious activities instead of creating obstructions.

Daduwal was accompanied by newly-appointed HSGMC members- Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar, Sardar Prakash Singh and Sardar Tejinder Pal Singh, Sardar Malkeet Singh and old committee members- Sardar Swaran Singh, Sartaj Singh Singhra, Bibi Baljinder Kaur Khalsa, Gurprasad Singh, Gurpal Singh Gaura, Sardar Jagtar Singh Tari and Sardar Charan Singh Prempura, president of NRI wing USA of HSGMC and Virender Singh.