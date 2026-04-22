Daikin to invest 1,000 crore in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Tuesday said Japanese multinational Daikin, known for manufacturing air conditioners, would make a ₹1,000-crore investment in Gurugram’s Manesar.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meets with representatives of Daikin India at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANII/X)

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Saini who interacted with a Japanese delegation at Chandigarh said this would create new employment opportunities for more than 500 youth in the state. The CM said that Japanese companies’ confidence in investing in the state had increased significantly, and they were now eager to invest. Under this investment, a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre would be established in Manesar. This will be the largest and first-of-its-kind centre in the country, which will not only promote technological innovation but also further strengthen Haryana as an industrial hub, the CM stated.

Saini said this is a direct outcome of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during his visit to Japan in October. “The state government’s objective is to promote ease of doing business and reduce the cost of doing business. A single-window system has been implemented for the convenience of industrial investors, under which all required NOCs are provided at one place. This has simplified and expedited processes, increasing the attraction of foreign companies towards the state,” he said.

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