Dairy owner, aide arrested for stealing 4 lakh from scooter

Two weeks after miscreants stole ₹ 4 lakh after opening the dickey of a scooter, the Division number 4 police arrested two of the accused, while father of one of the accused, who is facing charges of possessing and using the stolen money, is absconding. They have been identified as a dairy owner and his aide. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Simarjit Singh alias Simran, 23, of Dugri and Amit Verma alias Gora, 26, of Dugri. Ranjit Singh, father of Simarjit Singh, is on the run. Amit works in a courier company, while Simarjit has a dairy. Amit had hidden the cash in their Mercedes car.

Sub-inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO at police station Division Number 4, said that the accused were captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The police identified the accused from the footage and arrested them on Friday.

“The accused told police that they were following Sanju, employee of hosiery trader Gagan Aggarwal when he came out of the bank after withdrawing the cash on October 20. After he went inside the ATM kiosk at Shivpuri road after parking his scooter on the roadside, they stole cash from the dickey of the vehicle,” said the SHO.

“Simarjit stated that he had lost ₹1.50 lakh in gambling and gave ₹1 lakh to his father Ranjit. Amit had kept ₹1.50 lakh of his share in the Mercedes car of his family, which the police have recovered following the information provided by him,” he added.

The SHO added that Ranjit was aware that the money he received from his son was stolen, but he willingly kept money with him. Ranjit had a case of cheating lodged against him at Sarabha Nagar police station. Amit is already facing trial in at least five cases of thefts and burglaries.

A case under sections 379, 411 and 120 B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of Ranjit.

