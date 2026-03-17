Dairy products produced in Himachal will be marketed under ‘HIM’ brand: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the dairy products produced will be marketed under the “HIM” brand. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“The initiative will enhance milk processing capacity and generate employment opportunities for farmers” while adding ‘there is a need to promote the ‘Him’ brand,” said Sukhu after the Himachal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the dairy sector in the state.

The first MoU relates to the formation and operation of the Kangra Milk Union. The second agreement concerns the establishment of two milk processing plants with a capacity of 20,000 liters per day each at Nahan in Sirmaur district and Nalagarh in Solan district, along with two milk chilling centres of 20,000 liters per day capacity at Jalari in Hamirpur district and Jhalera in Una district. The third MoU relates to the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software in Milkfed.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Sukhu said the agreement aims to introduce world-class technology in milk processing and related bio-products while strengthening the state’s dairy infrastructure.

“We had earlier reached an understanding with NDDB in 2023 to develop the Dagwar dairy project. The first MoU was for bringing world-class technology in milk processing and bio-products, and now this MoU relates to running the Dagwar plant and strengthening milk processing units with computerised quality control,” Sukhu said.