Dairy shifting project: Cong councillor seeks vigilance probe into utilisation of funds

Patiala: A Congress councillor of the Patiala municipal corporation has demanded a vigilance probe into the utilisation of funds in the multi-crore dairy shifting project.

The move comes after Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) urging it to set aside verbal orders issued by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in October last year to halt the project.

In an attack on Bittu, Congress councillor Harwinder Singh Nippy, who is also a member of finance and contracts committee of the civic body, alleged that funds allocated for the project were siphoned.

“Vigilance probe should be ordered as the financial estimates were changed thrice between 2017 and 2020,” Nippy said.

Bittu said he is ready for any probe as all the funds were utilised according to a detailed project report.

The Patiala municipal corporation had set September 30 as the deadline to shift 141 dairy farmers to a 21-acre site at Ablowal village on the outskirts of the city.