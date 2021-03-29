Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to review advance consumption deposit

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam ( DHBVN) has decided to review the Advance Consumption Deposit (ACD) made by all its active electricity consumers based on the average billing for the previous financial year.

An official spokesperson said this decision had been taken because it is mandatory for all active consumers to pay advance security amount equal to two average billing cycles in a financial year as per the instructions of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

The spokesperson said that due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the financial year 2020-21, the power distribution corporation had postponed the review of the advance consumption deposits of electricity consumers. It has now been made effective from March 24 as per the instructions of HERC. Keeping in view the norms of the commission, the above review amount will be charged or refunded in two instalments to the consumer’s account.