IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to review advance consumption deposit
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to review advance consumption deposit

An official spokesperson said this decision had been taken because it is mandatory for all active consumers to pay advance security amount equal to two average billing cycles in a financial year
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:13 AM IST

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam ( DHBVN) has decided to review the Advance Consumption Deposit (ACD) made by all its active electricity consumers based on the average billing for the previous financial year.

An official spokesperson said this decision had been taken because it is mandatory for all active consumers to pay advance security amount equal to two average billing cycles in a financial year as per the instructions of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

The spokesperson said that due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the financial year 2020-21, the power distribution corporation had postponed the review of the advance consumption deposits of electricity consumers. It has now been made effective from March 24 as per the instructions of HERC. Keeping in view the norms of the commission, the above review amount will be charged or refunded in two instalments to the consumer’s account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP