Dalai Lama presented with Grammy for Meditations at Dharamshala

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama formally received his Grammy Award on Wednesday during a special ceremony at his official residence in Dharamshala. Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, at Dharamshala on Wednesday to present the Grammy Award they won with the Tibetan spiritual leader for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (ANI Photo)

The award, won for the album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, was presented to him by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Addressing the media, Amjad Ali Khan explained that the project features the family playing the sarod alongside the voice of the Dalai Lama, noting that they travelled to Dharamshala to hand over the award to His Holiness. Ayaan Ali Bangash described the collaboration and the subsequent win as a profound blessing, expressing deep gratitude that the spiritual leader permitted them to be a part of the project.

The Dalai Lama won the accolade earlier this year in the audiobook category, prevailing over a diverse field of nominees that included Trevor Noah’s Into the Uncut Grass, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Lovely One: A Memoir, Kathy Garver’s Elvis, Rocky & Me, and Fab Morvan’s You Know It’s True. Musician Rufus Wainwright had accepted the award on the Dalai Lama’s behalf during the official ceremony in February. Wednesday’s event marked the leader’s first time holding the trophy.

In a statement previously shared by his office, the Dalai Lama accepted the recognition with humility, viewing it not as a personal achievement but as an acknowledgment of universal responsibility. He emphasised his belief that peace, compassion, environmental stewardship, and human oneness are essential for all eight billion people on earth, expressing hope that the global recognition would help amplify those core messages.