close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after trip to Bodh Gaya, Sikkim, WB

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after trip to Bodh Gaya, Sikkim, WB

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 22, 2024 10:41 PM IST

The 88-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Gaggal airport. He embarked on the itinerary of teachings and public appearances across India in December.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his exile home Dharamshala on Monday after a trip to Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama left his official residence in Dharamshala on December 9 to visit Sikkim after over a decade. He then visited West Bengal followed by Bodh Gaya in Bihar where he arrived on December 16. (HT)
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama left his official residence in Dharamshala on December 9 to visit Sikkim after over a decade. He then visited West Bengal followed by Bodh Gaya in Bihar where he arrived on December 16. (HT)

The 88-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Gaggal airport. He embarked on the itinerary of teachings and public appearances across India in December.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He left his official residence in Dharamshala on December 9 to visit Sikkim after over a decade. He then visited West Bengal followed by Bodh Gaya in Bihar where he arrived on December 16.

Hundreds thronged the streets leading up to the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj to greet the Dalai Lama. Speaking on his arrival at the Gaggal airport, the Dalai Lama said, “I am very happy. I visited different places and Bodh Gaya. The visit was very successful and on Monday, I returned to my own place.”

On arriving at Bodh Gaya on December 16, Dalai Lama was given a brief formal welcome at the Main Tibetan Monastery, Gaden Phelgyeling following which he also visited Mahabodhi Temple. The Dalai Lama also took part in the inaugural session of the first International Sangha Forum at the International Convention Centre, Bodh Gaya on December 20. Later he also led prayers beneath the Bodhi Tree for world peace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On