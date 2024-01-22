Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after trip to Bodh Gaya, Sikkim, WB

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his exile home Dharamshala on Monday after a trip to Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama left his official residence in Dharamshala on December 9 to visit Sikkim after over a decade. He then visited West Bengal followed by Bodh Gaya in Bihar where he arrived on December 16. (HT)

The 88-year-old spiritual leader was welcomed by his devotees and well-wishers who had gathered outside the Gaggal airport. He embarked on the itinerary of teachings and public appearances across India in December.

Hundreds thronged the streets leading up to the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj to greet the Dalai Lama. Speaking on his arrival at the Gaggal airport, the Dalai Lama said, “I am very happy. I visited different places and Bodh Gaya. The visit was very successful and on Monday, I returned to my own place.”

On arriving at Bodh Gaya on December 16, Dalai Lama was given a brief formal welcome at the Main Tibetan Monastery, Gaden Phelgyeling following which he also visited Mahabodhi Temple. The Dalai Lama also took part in the inaugural session of the first International Sangha Forum at the International Convention Centre, Bodh Gaya on December 20. Later he also led prayers beneath the Bodhi Tree for world peace.