Dalai Lama’s visiting chair to be set up at Panjab University

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between His Holiness Dalai Lama’s foundation For Universal Responsibility (FUR) and Panjab University (PU) to establish the Dalai Lama visiting guest speaker chair in the department of Gandhian and peace studies (DGPS). PU vice-chancellor (VC) Renu Vig said the main purpose of establishing the chair is to promote and preserve the Indo-Tibetan civilisational heritage for the dissemination of philosophical, historical and spiritual studies. The chair will disseminate teachings and philosophy of the Dalai Lama and promote critical thinking and self-reflection among students, faculty, and the wider community. Specifically, the chair will help nurture and promote Buddhist response to contemporary issues, study of Tibetan and Pali Buddhist texts, Tibetan Buddhist art and architecture, and Buddhist philosophy.

Under the varsity’s visiting professor programme, the chair will invite credible visiting scholars from diverse related fields ranging from fresh young voices to those who manifest seasoned wisdom. (HT File photo for representation)