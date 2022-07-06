Dalai Lama should get Bharat Ratna : Shanta Kumar

A day before the Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar on Tuesday reiterated his demand to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Extending warm greetings to the Dalai Lama on his birthday, Kumar said, “We are fortunate that the Dalai Lama is residing in our state. Due to his residence at Dharamshala, the small hill town has become a famous tourist destination and pilgrimage centre for Buddhists across the world.”

“The Dalai Lama has received many awards including the Nobel Peace Prize, the government of India should also honour him with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award,” said the two-term former Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

On China’s hostilities towards India, Kumar said it was high time that the government of India raised the question of Tibet’s autonomy on a global stage.

A few years ago, an all-party committee, under his chairmanship, had passed a resolution to confer the Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama. “The proposal was signed by 285 members of the parliament from different political parties,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM to be chief guest at birthday celebration

Meanwhile, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), popularly called the Tibetan government-in-exile, will be organising a grand event at Tsuglakhang Temple to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest on the occasion.

CTA Sikyong (president) Penpa Tsering said the development shows growing engagement with sitting functionaries of the Indian government. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the Dalai Lama and wished him on his birthday.