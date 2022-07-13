Dalai Lama to visit Leh from July 15

In his first major tour in two years since the pandemic struck, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15.

Tenzin Taklha, the Dalai Lama’s private secretary, said on Wednesday, that he will leave for Leh on Thursday. “He will be staying at Choglamsar village on the banks of the Indus river and impart teaching to Buddhists and local communities. So far, it has not been decided how long he will stay there. We will know about that after he reaches the village that is at a high altitude. It depends on how he feels there.”

The Himachal Pradesh government had celebrated Dharamshala-based Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday on July 6. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to travel to Dharamshala but cancelled his visit owing to heavy rain that day. Later, Thakur attended the event virtually from Shimla. State forest minister Rakesh Pathania represented the state government at the event that was attended by followers, including actor Richard Gere along with his son. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up to greet the spiritual leader last week.

The Dalai Lama had restricted his travel since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. “This is his first big tour since the pandemic,” he said.

The visit comes two years since the clash between Indian Army personnel and their China counterparts in eastern Ladakh.

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, had fled Lhasa in 1959 after Chinese troops suppressed the Tibetan national uprising. Since then, the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner has been living in Dharamshala, where he set up the Tibetan government in exile, now known as the Central Tibetan Administration.

In 2011, the Dalai Lama had delegated his political responsibilities to Kalon Tripa (prime minister of Tibetans), who is directly elected by Tibetan exiles.

